Restaurant Report Card, June 15-22

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
This week there were no scores below 90.
DA SAUCE WINGS AND THINGS: 100
- 7020 E. Shelby Drive STE 118
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=AD3C99C3-2600-4970-BFA9-B53E0D13EDB4
TOP DOG- FD-SRV.: 100
- 7396 Sayou Bend Cove
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=BDC42EAC-E65D-4A0A-B95C-07E763784C5A
Smokey Baby Eatery (MU): 100
- 3049 Winchester Rd.
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=8B216462-40E5-4843-99A9-78D7D08687CE