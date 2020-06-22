Restaurant Report Card, June 15-22

Restaurant Report Card
Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

This week there were no scores below 90.

DA SAUCE WINGS AND THINGS: 100

TOP DOG- FD-SRV.: 100

Smokey Baby Eatery (MU): 100

