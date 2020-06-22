Restaurant Report Card, June 15-22

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

This week there were no scores below 90.

DA SAUCE WINGS AND THINGS: 100

7020 E. Shelby Drive STE 118

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=AD3C99C3-2600-4970-BFA9-B53E0D13EDB4

TOP DOG- FD-SRV.: 100

7396 Sayou Bend Cove

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=BDC42EAC-E65D-4A0A-B95C-07E763784C5A

Smokey Baby Eatery (MU): 100

3049 Winchester Rd.

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=8B216462-40E5-4843-99A9-78D7D08687CE