Restaurant Report Card: July 27-Aug. 30

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

WORST

Pearl’s: 71

BEST

Castle Restaurant: 100

Deb’s Enrichment Center: 100

Knight Arnold Children’s Academy: 100

Asiana Garden Restaurant: 100

Hope House Daycare #2: 100

The Green Beetle: 100  

Subway #5234

