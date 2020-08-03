Restaurant Report Card: July 27-Aug. 30

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
WORST
Pearl’s: 71
- 299 S Main St Memphis, TN 38103
- Violations include: no sanitizer reading in the dish washer, ice machine needs cleaning, eggs stored with ready toe at food, no hair restraint
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=7EEFB42F-C2FD-4626-A806-AFDE985D978D
BEST
Castle Restaurant: 100
- 3992 PARK Ave. Memphis, TN 38111
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=A08BDA18-6C5B-443B-921D-B6506D1904AD
Deb’s Enrichment Center: 100
- 846 Loeb St. Memphis, TN 38111
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=E8447483-570E-48AC-8432-68663DE496E3
Knight Arnold Children’s Academy: 100
- 5293 Knight Arnold Rd. Memphis, TN 38118
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=3B99E186-CC69-46FA-BD69-3495566D3DA1
Asiana Garden Restaurant: 100
- 5992 Mt. Moriah Memphis, TN 38115
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=75102293-9DA4-4DC4-8C5B-CC12BC612479
Hope House Daycare #2: 100
- 27 S. Idlewild Memphis, TN 38104
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=E0585E3E-36F3-4BE4-B26B-15DA35273BD6
The Green Beetle: 100
- 325 S. Main St. Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=7DAE5CA9-3A86-47D9-9689-61CDA227EBEB
Subway #5234
- 4730 Riverdale, STE #1 Memphis, TN 38141
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=26C8B398-FFB8-4393-AE88-F3A3D35CCB8D