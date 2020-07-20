Restaurant Report Card: July 13-20

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
This week’s highest scores
Bardog Tavern- Bar: 100
- 73 Monroe Ave. Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=AED227E9-AC16-4B34-874B-BF66A8A257B7
Villa Castrioti- Bar: 100
- 714 N GERMANTOWN PKWY Ste 15 Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=DB45E605-2EE8-42DA-8AEA-FFFD5E9AFAE6
Circle of Success Learning Academy: 100
- 867 S. Parkway, E. Memphis, TN 38106
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=A544D413-5C78-4812-85C5-12A6EC528C22
Chuckles Comedy House- Bar: 100
- 1770 Dexter Spring Loop #2 Cordova, TN 38016
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=27398A7F-EA1B-4C87-83F4-B5DBC6CC5831
Starbucks: 100
- 110 MONROE AVE Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=80B28290-7C6C-4517-97B5-149A7EBFC1EF
This week’s lowest scores
Cocina Mexicana Bar and Grill: 84
- 2945 Millbranch RD Memphis, TN 38116
- Citations include: flies in prep area, black build up substance in ice machine, chicken wings uncovered in prep cooler, employee not wearing hair restraint prepping chips
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=0FE8B64B-BFD8-492E-B7AE-37EDA5976EB9
Dixie Queen: 82
- 1181 S. Bellevue Memphis, TN 38106
- Citations include improper cooling method of chicken wings, no thermometer observed in deep freezer, physical facility should be maintained and cleaned
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=6102804E-BABF-41B0-B4C0-2F1E1AB697EA
Los Comales: 76
- 4774 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN 38122
- Citations include: employees not wearing hair restraints, dirty pot inside hand sink
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=A1B35C64-E248-4128-B7F4-B2095CE40A47