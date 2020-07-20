Restaurant Report Card: July 13-20

Restaurant Report Card
Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

This week’s highest scores

Bardog Tavern- Bar: 100

Villa Castrioti- Bar: 100

Circle of Success Learning Academy: 100

Chuckles Comedy House- Bar: 100

Starbucks: 100

This week’s lowest scores

Cocina Mexicana Bar and Grill: 84

Dixie Queen: 82

Los Comales: 76

