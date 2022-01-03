Previous Restaurant Report Cards

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.



Lowest Scores:



Miss Polly’s Soul City Cafe – 81

154 Beale Street Memphis, TN 38103



Violations include: dirty ice machine, food items not reaching temps, no thermometer in deep freezer, no hair restraints observed, wiping cloth improperly stored, single-use items observed on the floor, deep freezer has ice buildup the needs cleaning, produce cooler in need of repair. In addition the interior of the chest cooler, exterior of cooking equipment, interior of produce cooler, as well as the floors under equipment needed cleaning.



El Molino Mexican Restaurant – 83

6496 Summer Ave, Suite 103 Bartlett, TN 38134



Violations include: damaged and discolored cutting boards, toxic items stored with food on storage shelves, food containers were not labelled, dry goods were not covered, wiping cloth was stored improperly, rusty surfaces in the facility, dirty food equipment, open dumpsters, damage to the walls and flooring, as well as no permit on site.



100s:



Havana Mix (Bar)

250 Peabody Place, Suite 105 Memphis, TN 38103



Hollywood 20 Cinemas

6711 Stage Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134