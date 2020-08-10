Restaurant Report Card, Aug. 4-10

Restaurant Report Card

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County Health Department restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

LOWEST

O’Charley’s – 88
6045 Stage Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134

Hooter’s – 85
7535 WINCHESTER RD Memphis, TN 38125

HIGHEST

Wendy’s — 100
2811 Getwell Memphis, TN 38115

McDonald’s –100
7101 WINCHESTER ROAD Memphis, TN 38125

Pyro’s — 100
1199 Ridgeway Rd. Memphis, TN 38119

Osaka Bar — 100
2200 N. Germantown Pkwy, #101 Cordova, TN 38018

Arnold’s BBQ — 100
6721 E. Shelby Dr. Memphis, TN 38141

Season’s 52 Bar – 100
6085 POPLAR AVE Memphis, TN 38119

Memphis Pizza Café – 100
5061 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38117

Share this story

Latest News

More News