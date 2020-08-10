Restaurant Report Card, Aug. 4-10

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County Health Department restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
LOWEST
O’Charley’s – 88
6045 Stage Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134
- Violations include: smoking is infiltrating areas where smoking is prohibited, garage type doors completely open
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=23364AA6-5819-45E9-BD24-4A817DB3C9B4
Hooter’s – 85
7535 WINCHESTER RD Memphis, TN 38125
- Violations include: shrimp not stored properly, spray bottles not labeled, cutting boards are worn out
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=3A383E8F-4199-4653-A5C7-A726AA37BCEF
HIGHEST
Wendy’s — 100
2811 Getwell Memphis, TN 38115
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=17E0D1B8-B6D9-40B2-9773-A31DF52474D7
McDonald’s –100
7101 WINCHESTER ROAD Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=1CCD3194-6EDD-474C-9C4B-E0EFE4125AD1
Pyro’s — 100
1199 Ridgeway Rd. Memphis, TN 38119
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=DA270161-0B89-44B5-AD1D-6ED85BF0A4AD
Osaka Bar — 100
2200 N. Germantown Pkwy, #101 Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=3C230AA1-EC4F-464C-9889-C3A6157E988F
Arnold’s BBQ — 100
6721 E. Shelby Dr. Memphis, TN 38141
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=4D2A415D-6A47-42E7-BB84-8CAE04CB484A
Season’s 52 Bar – 100
6085 POPLAR AVE Memphis, TN 38119
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=B55183FF-C0CA-4F3C-A1C5-EED3418D9EA3
Memphis Pizza Café – 100
5061 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38117
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=4751FBD0-F69E-4ADC-9E58-6CC49CDC34F2