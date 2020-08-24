Restaurant Report Card, Aug. 18-24

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County Health Department restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

LOWEST SCORES:

  1. Pizza Italia: 57
  2. Renee’s Sandwhich Shop: 79
  3. IHOP: 83

HIGHEST SCORES:

  1. Forest Hill Grill- Bar: 100
  2. Young Ave. Bar: 100
  3. Café Ole Bar: 100
  4. King’s Palace Bar: 100

