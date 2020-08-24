Restaurant Report Card, Aug. 18-24

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County Health Department restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

LOWEST SCORES:

Pizza Italia: 57 175 PEABODY PLACE Memphis, TN 38103

Violations include: no hand washing sink, chemicals stored by food, pepperoni not in good condition, flies, restroom used as storage, wall vent dusty, floors need cleaning

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=8F8D1716-6BAB-4962-8CFE-6099D75441AD Renee’s Sandwhich Shop: 79 202 G. E. Patterson Ave. Memphis, TN 38103

Violations include: employees observed handling ready to eat food without gloves, tomatoes and lettuce not reading temp, French fries uncovered in freezer, floors behind cooking equipment need cleaning

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=03CDE313-7B73-4AB3-BBDD-027FFAC33B87 IHOP: 83 8484 Wilkinsville Rd. Millington, TN 38053

Violations include: flies and drain flies in prep area, dishwashing not sanitizing dishes, employees not wearing proper hair restraint, grease buildup, dirty counter

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=7F401E05-69EA-4EAF-8A25-B50F23CF56FD

HIGHEST SCORES:

Forest Hill Grill- Bar: 100 9102 Poplar Pike Germantown, TN 38138

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=03C7D56E-5CCB-4D9F-B190-47F9D69B659E Young Ave. Bar: 100 2119 Young Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=DC7EE17E-B65D-49C7-865F-1985077A4378 Café Ole Bar: 100 959 S. Cooper Memphis, TN 38104

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=60A7FB78-09C3-464A-99A0-DEBA8DAEBA86 King’s Palace Bar: 100 162-164 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=827C441F-0E39-4C38-945B-DE2C1F84A046