Restaurant Report Card, Aug. 18-24

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County Health Department restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
LOWEST SCORES:
- Pizza Italia: 57
- 175 PEABODY PLACE Memphis, TN 38103
- Violations include: no hand washing sink, chemicals stored by food, pepperoni not in good condition, flies, restroom used as storage, wall vent dusty, floors need cleaning
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=8F8D1716-6BAB-4962-8CFE-6099D75441AD
- Renee’s Sandwhich Shop: 79
- 202 G. E. Patterson Ave. Memphis, TN 38103
- Violations include: employees observed handling ready to eat food without gloves, tomatoes and lettuce not reading temp, French fries uncovered in freezer, floors behind cooking equipment need cleaning
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=03CDE313-7B73-4AB3-BBDD-027FFAC33B87
- IHOP: 83
- 8484 Wilkinsville Rd. Millington, TN 38053
- Violations include: flies and drain flies in prep area, dishwashing not sanitizing dishes, employees not wearing proper hair restraint, grease buildup, dirty counter
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=7F401E05-69EA-4EAF-8A25-B50F23CF56FD
HIGHEST SCORES:
- Forest Hill Grill- Bar: 100
- 9102 Poplar Pike Germantown, TN 38138
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=03C7D56E-5CCB-4D9F-B190-47F9D69B659E
- Young Ave. Bar: 100
- 2119 Young Ave. Memphis, TN 38104
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=DC7EE17E-B65D-49C7-865F-1985077A4378
- Café Ole Bar: 100
- 959 S. Cooper Memphis, TN 38104
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=60A7FB78-09C3-464A-99A0-DEBA8DAEBA86
- King’s Palace Bar: 100
- 162-164 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=827C441F-0E39-4C38-945B-DE2C1F84A046