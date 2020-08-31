Restaurant health inspection scores, Aug. 25-31

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County Health Department restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

LOWEST SCORES:

New China: 76

Denny’s : 78

Osaka Japanese Fusion Bistro: 78

Local: 79

HIGHEST SCORES:

DA Sauce Wings & Things

Harvester Inn

McDonalds

