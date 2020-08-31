Restaurant health inspection scores, Aug. 25-31

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County Health Department restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
LOWEST SCORES:
New China: 76
- 7020 E. Shelby Drive Ste 115 Memphis, TN 38125
- Violations include: handwashing sinks are blocked, no hair restraint, raw meat stored incorrectly
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=BBEBA6A2-9E0B-4995-85CA-B2213ED59238
Denny’s : 78
- 7065 WINCHESTER RD Memphis, TN 38125
- Violations include: no hair restraints, sink in the men restroom doesn’t work, flies
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=0FB1AB76-25DF-458B-BBA8-D02A8FADEAD6
Osaka Japanese Fusion Bistro: 78
- 3402 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38111
- Violations include: insects in food prep area, handwashing, floors and prep sink drain areas are dirty
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=5EFDF241-4ACA-4356-9F21-CEE817011FA7
Local: 79
- 2126 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104
- Violations include: insects in kitchen, improper storing of in-use utensils, banana pudding more than 7-days old
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=5131303E-0987-4F14-B64B-619F82E7D95D
HIGHEST SCORES:
DA Sauce Wings & Things
- 7020 E SHELBY DR STE 118 Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=F18B689E-B4F2-43BD-9D52-0B34CAB70FE4
Harvester Inn
- 681 Whitney Memphis, TN 38127
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=FEB094DC-7CFF-451F-8D07-F7858AEC087E
McDonalds
- 6050 WINCHESTER RD Memphis, TN 38115
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=8664E681-04A1-4254-BCA1-AFE3EC09D3BA