Restaurant health inspection scores, Aug. 25-31

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County Health Department restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

LOWEST SCORES:

New China: 76

7020 E. Shelby Drive Ste 115 Memphis, TN 38125

Violations include: handwashing sinks are blocked, no hair restraint, raw meat stored incorrectly

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=BBEBA6A2-9E0B-4995-85CA-B2213ED59238

Denny’s : 78

7065 WINCHESTER RD Memphis, TN 38125

Violations include: no hair restraints, sink in the men restroom doesn’t work, flies

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=0FB1AB76-25DF-458B-BBA8-D02A8FADEAD6

Osaka Japanese Fusion Bistro: 78

3402 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38111

Violations include: insects in food prep area, handwashing, floors and prep sink drain areas are dirty

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=5EFDF241-4ACA-4356-9F21-CEE817011FA7

Local: 79

2126 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Violations include: insects in kitchen, improper storing of in-use utensils, banana pudding more than 7-days old

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=5131303E-0987-4F14-B64B-619F82E7D95D

HIGHEST SCORES:

DA Sauce Wings & Things

7020 E SHELBY DR STE 118 Memphis, TN 38125

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=F18B689E-B4F2-43BD-9D52-0B34CAB70FE4

Harvester Inn

681 Whitney Memphis, TN 38127

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=FEB094DC-7CFF-451F-8D07-F7858AEC087E

McDonalds

6050 WINCHESTER RD Memphis, TN 38115

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=8664E681-04A1-4254-BCA1-AFE3EC09D3BA