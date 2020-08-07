Restaurant owners hope for boost from Tennessee tax holiday this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The COVID-19 pandemic has hit many small businesses hard, but this weekend in Tennessee, lawmakers are making it easier for you to help.

Beginning Friday and ending Sunday at 11:59 p.m., the retail sale of food and drink by restaurants and limited service restaurants, is exempt from sales tax.

Inspire Community Café in Binghampton is just one of many restaurants seeing a huge drop in sales. That’s why there’s a new sales tax holiday this weekend to try to get more people to buy.

Owner Kristin Fox-Trautman said she’s grateful the state is giving restaurants a small leg up this weekend. They don’t have to charge tax from Friday through Sunday.

“It’s helpful, if our customers can save in their pocketbook, the 9.75% sales tax, and that incentivizes them to come and choose to eat out more than they would’ve,” she said.

Inspire Community Cafe is closed for dine-in but still open for curbside pickup. It’s been that way since June. Before that, the restaurant was closed for two months, in April and May.

That’s why a big sign out front says “Welcome Back!”

Fox-Trautman said she made the tough decision to temporarily close for a time earlier this year because her staff all has school-age children at home.

“When everybody on your team has children at home who are now doing online learning, that really created a challenge,” she said.

That’s just one of a litany of issues facing small businesses. Since they’ve re-opened, it’s still been tough..

“Sales are probably 25-30 percent of our sales because people aren’t out and about doing their routines,” Fox-Trautman said.

And they’re not alone. The latest report from the Greater Memphis Chamber shows the area has an unemployment rate of more than 11%, with Shelby County having the highest in the state.

At the same time, Bloomberg News reports around a third of the country’s 600,000 restaurants will likely close by the end of this year.

It’s a grim outlook but Fox-Trautman is staying positive.

‘When you choose to dine out, really think local,” she said.

She hopes that’s the extra push to get a few more takeout orders in this weekend.