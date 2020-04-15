Restaurant ends Uber Eats, Grubhub deliveries over coronavirus concerns

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: An Uber Eats rider cycles through central London on February 16, 2018 in London, England. Millions of part-time and flexible workers in the so-called gig economy are to receive new rights including sick and holiday pay under a new government reform. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One restaurant is ending its partnership with two popular food delivery services due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owners of Grecian Gourmet on South Main Street says they are discontinuing services through Uber Eats and Grubhub over concerns of who is handling the food.

“I just started thinking to myself, we have a person going house to house, restaurant to restaurant,” Co-owner JoBeth Graves said. “They’re not protecting themselves, they’re not wearing masks, maybe not using gloves, not using hand sanitizer.”

“When we started this business, one of our initial stated objectives very high on the list was that we wanted to be one of the cleanest restaurants in the city,” Co-owner Jeff Watkins said.

In a statement Grubhub said:

“We are giving drivers access to free protective gear, such as hand sanitizer, masks and gloves. Additionally, we launched contact-free delivery.”

Uber Eats also issued a statement, saying in part:

“We are giving drivers access to free protective gear, such as hand sanitizer, masks and gloves. Additionally, we launched contact-free delivery.”

Both co-owners say this decision will be a hit for business as restaurants are not allowed to offer ‘eat-in’ options.

“It’s probably two to 25% of our weekly revenues, but it’s not about that for us,” Watkins said.