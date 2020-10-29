Residents reminded to take precautions against porch pirates as holidays approach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is an awful feeling watching as a package you’ve ordered is carried away by a thief. They are known as porch pirates and they have a way of wreaking havoc, especially around the holidays.

“It was devastating,” one Mid-South resident told WREG’s Jerrita Patterson. “I asked my neighbors did they see anything. They said no, they didn’t see anything.”

Police have been flooded with cases involving porch thefts all across the Mid-South. One cigarette smoking man was caught on camera targeting an East Memphis home while another porch pirate was seen jumping into a vehicle in Hickory Hill.

The victim WREG spoke to said it’s a good reminder why home surveillance is so important.





State legislators are working to stiffen the penalty for stealing mail and packages to up to 12 years behind bars. As things stand, the bill has been deferred until December.

But there are some things you can do now to help you avoid being victimized. Have your packages delivered to your job or another designated business, where they can sign for it. And, it is important to alway get tracking in case you have to file a claim.