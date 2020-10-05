Residents on South Memphis street have sinking feeling about growing hole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People who live in South Memphis near Menager Road are concerned about a large hole in the road they say is a hazard.

The hole also seems to be doubling as a trash can, filling up with beer cans and soft drink cups. The hole is roughly 6 feet long and 3 feet wide.

Llean Jones lives nearby, but she said normally she would choose to take the road that runs by a MLGW substation. But she said she avoid Menager Road because of the hole.

“I hit it, but I didn’t go all the way in. I just got the corner of it,” Jones said.

Jones’ car was not damaged, but that was awhile ago, when the problem was not as large. Jones and others said they have tried to report the issue, but it keeps getting worse. They think the weather plays a part, especially when it rains.

“After that it just kept growing,” Jones said. “The weather kept making it worser and worser and worser.”

WREG reached out to the city of Memphis and MLGW to see who is responsible for the fix. The city said they referred the location to MLGW to take care of last month. Neighbors say they do not care who handles the problem, just as long as the job gets done.

A spokesperson with MLGW said they too are looking into the issue.