Residents in Southeast Memphis growing frustrated with rise in crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in Southeast Memphis say they are concerned about crime.

Memphians say it feels like thieves have no fear of jail or other consequences. They’ve targeted several businesses and gas stations in the area as of late.

People say incidents like this one at the Circle- on Winchester and Hacks Cross in Monday are alarming.

Here’s witness video of a man fighting off a would be carjacker.

“About the car jacking up there, I think we just need more security around the area to make sure that we are safe,” Maurice Pelley, a Memphis resident, said.

Memphis Police say it happened in the middle of the afternoon as he put air in his tire.

“It’s very concerning in that people are just going about their everyday lives and doing what people normally do, you know go to work, take care of their families and someone approach you trying to take your car,” Felicia Banks, a Memphis resident said.

That attempted carjacking is just one of several recent crimes in this area of Southeast Memphis. Another woman says someone snatched her purse from the same air pump last Friday. WREG is taking a closer look at police reports on this stretch of Winchester, and you’ll find a similar trend.

Police have responded to 50 incidents in the last three months, a quarter of those happened in January. The crimes include mostly car break-ins as well as several car stolen from parking lots.

“It’s just these kind of times right now. You just have to be aware,” Pelly said.

It certainly has people’s attention and is causing them to be more vigilant. As they hope this trend is troubling enough to lead to change.

“I would like to see a change in the community, but we’re just going to have to be more vigilant and watch our surroundings and more skycams maybe,”Banks said.

Police ask anyone with information about these incidents to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH