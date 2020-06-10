Residents in Olive Branch neighborhood say flooding is an ongoing problem

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Streets turned to rivers in an Olive Branch neighborhood after heavy rains Tuesday morning.

The flooding damaged a number of homes and vehicles in the area of Chateau Road and Fontaine Place.

Every room in Steven Campbell’s house sustained damage. He said the neighborhood floods every time a storm comes through.

Campbell said the water has reached his home several times in recent years.

“It’s ridiculous,” Campbell said.

Residents in the area blame the problem on bad drainage and runoff from nearby homes on higher ground. Campbell said he’s called the city many times, but nothing has been done.

“It’s utterly ridiculous that they don’t want to step in and do nothing,” he said.

Mary and Sanford Washington live across the street. They said the water has never reached their house, but it nearly did Tuesday morning, and now they’re considering flood insurance.

“We may have to, and the next time if it rains longer, it could come in the house,” Mary Washington said.

Campbell’s house used to be insured against flooding but hasn’t been since he took ownership two years ago after his mother died.

“It’s a struggle to try to keep everything going because there’s rent and what have you,” Campbell said.

WREG called the Olive Branch Engineering Department to ask if officials were doing anything to address the problem, but we have not heard back.