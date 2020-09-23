Residents forced to evacuate homes after Hickory Hill apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several residents were forced to evacuate their homes after an apartment caught on fire overnight.

It happened at the Emerald Park Apartment complex off of Knight Arnold.

Authorities said the initial call for help came in just after midnight and when their crews arrived on the scene heavy smoke was visible from the two-story building. All residents had already evacuated with two sustaining minor injuries. They are expected to be okay.

The fire originated in one of the four units in the building. One home sustained fire damage and three others had smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.