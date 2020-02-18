Residents fed up with litter behind Berclair shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living in Berclair say they are sick of seeing the trash piling up behind a local shopping center.

Mattresses, tires and televisions are just some of the items that were found behind the Family Dollar and Big Lots off Summer Avenue.

“It’s disgusting,” one person said. “It’s like ‘do you have not have any respect for where you live?’ Seriously, just have respect for where you live.”

This is not the first time WREG has been made aware of the issue. On January 28, we took pictures of the littering which was just as bad.

Trash piling up behind a Family Dollar and Big Lots, off Summer Avenue, in Berclair. Photograph taken in January of 2020

Wes Curlin works for a vending company that does business with the Family Dollar. He says what people are seeing now could be worse.

“This is not that bad. This looks like somebody just dumped one thing. Most of the time, it will be lined up on the side. They have it piled up,” Curlin said.

People continuously say this is a major issue but they do not believe there is enough being done to fix the issue.

WREG reached out to Family Dollar and Big Lots for comment but have not heard back.

A spokesperson with the City of Memphis says they are looking into the issue.