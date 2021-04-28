Residents at apartment complex on Southern complain of mold, bugs and piles of trash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at the Campus Heights apartments near Southern and Greer are complaining of serious maintenance issues and piles of trash.

Joshua Sills says a number of the units look just like his with water seeping through the carpet in every room. He says there’s mold everywhere and maggots.

“The hot water tank busted. Pipes and stuff busted. This ain’t nothing but water,” Sills said, “I sleep in the car at night when I get off work.”

Michael Suggs says maintenance issues have been stacking up for eight months along with piles of trash that never get picked up including a massive pile at the center of the complex. There are items like stereo speakers and mattresses in that pile.

“I have an 8-year-old son and he can’t even come outside to play,” Suggs said.

A sign at the complex says the leasing office was moved to a nearby location on Steve Road. So, WREG stopped by but we were told to email a corporate office.

A representative with Silver Stone Management eventually spoke with us over the phone. She says they bought the property in December and tried to fix the maintenance problems but couldn’t because they were too serious.

Now, she claims management wants to vacate the complex and renovate it by offering to let residents out of their leases or relocate them to other Silver Stone properties in Memphis. Problem is, rent at those properties is more expensive.

“We can’t afford to go nowhere else, and it’s sad man,” Suggs said.

Silver Stone Management claims some of its employees have been threatened with violence at the Campus Heights complex. The company would like to vacate and renovate the property in the next four to six months.