Resident at Cordova assisted living center tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after WREG reported a COVID-19 outbreak at an East Memphis assisted living facility, a Cordova facility admitted to at least one positive diagnosis.

Wesley Living in Cordova is another example of how the coronavirus can affect the most vulnerable of those living in senior facilities.

The announcement was dated two weeks ago. A resident at Wesley Living did test positive for the coronavirus, and it’s especially dangerous because of how harmful it can be to an older person’s immune system.

As soon as Wesley Living identified a positive patient, they stopped all visitors and vendors from entering the building in effort to stop the spread of the virus.

It doesn’t matter who the initial host is or how mild their symptoms are; if a senior citizen contracts COVID-19, the results can be scary.

"If I’m exposed to someone who’s very young and healthy and has mild symptoms, and then I contract COVID from them, I'm older," said Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter. "If I have chronic illnesses and so on, I may be much, much sicker because my condition is much different than theirs."

The news comes after six cases were confirmed at an assisted living center in East Memphis, along with one confirmed death from the virus at a Tunica County nursing home.

It’s impossible to predict where the next outbreak could occur, but health officials believe there are larger numbers on the way.

"We anticipate those heat maps will change over time, as we have more people tested and more and more clusters," Haushalter said. "We anticipate having more clusters of outbreaks.”