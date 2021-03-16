Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling over Idaho gorge

This image provided by the Idaho State Police shows the scene where authorities say a set of camp trailer safety chains and quick, careful work by emergency crews saved two people after their pickup truck plunged off a bridge, leaving them dangling above a deep gorge in southern Idaho on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Idaho State Police via AP)

BOISE, Idaho — Authorities say a set of camp trailer safety chains and quick, careful work by emergency crews saved two people after their pickup truck plunged off a bridge, leaving them dangling above a deep gorge in southern Idaho on Monday.

Idaho State Police spokeswoman Lynn Hightower said troopers responded to the accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a truck dangling roughly 100 feet above the Malad Gorge.

Hightower says the victims were safely rescued and taken to nearby hospitals with injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.