Rescuers in Norway lose hope of finding landslide survivors

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian authorities say they have given up hope finding survivors of a landslide that swept away homes in a residential area almost a week ago, killing seven people.
Three people are still missing from the Dec. 30 disaster that destroyed at least nine buildings with more than 30 apartments in the village of Ask. The landslide was among the worst in modern Norwegian history.
A local police chief announced Tuesday that the search would continue as a recovery phase. A small dog was found alive in the rubble late Monday, briefly raising hopes for rescuers.
Another, smaller landslide just before midday Tuesday forced the search terms to evacuate the site. No one was injured.
- EXPLAINER: How Congress will count Electoral College votes
- Students buy specialized shield for Texas teacher at high risk for COVID-19
- Memphis author Eric Jerome Dickey dies at 59
- Theft leads to community giving in Miami during holidays
- Senator claims family home was targeted by Antifa; activists say it was a candlelight vigil