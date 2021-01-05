Rescuers in Norway lose hope of finding landslide survivors

TOPSHOT – Destroyed houses are seen in a crater left behind by a landslide in the town of Ask, Gjerdrum county, some 40 km northeast of the capital Oslo, on December 30, 2020. – Several houses were taken by a landslide in the early hours of December 30, several injured were taken to hospital for treatment and yet more people are listed as missing as the rescue mission continues. (Photo by Fredrik Hagen / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by FREDRIK HAGEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian authorities say they have given up hope finding survivors of a landslide that swept away homes in a residential area almost a week ago, killing seven people.

Related Content Nine injured, some 200 evacuated after landslide in Norway

Three people are still missing from the Dec. 30 disaster that destroyed at least nine buildings with more than 30 apartments in the village of Ask. The landslide was among the worst in modern Norwegian history.

A local police chief announced Tuesday that the search would continue as a recovery phase. A small dog was found alive in the rubble late Monday, briefly raising hopes for rescuers.

Another, smaller landslide just before midday Tuesday forced the search terms to evacuate the site. No one was injured.