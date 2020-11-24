Two people rescued after serious injury crash on I-55 near Third Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire crews rescued two people following a serious injury crash on I-55.

Early Tuesday morning, a vehicle was traveling on I-55 when it went off the roadway south of Third Street and went down into an embankment. The two people inside were trapped.

Fire crews blocked off I-55S and 55/240 as crews worked to rescue the two individuals. Each of the victims were placed in separate baskets and pulled to safety by fire fighters using ropes. They were then loaded into waiting ambulances and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

UPDATE: Rescue complete. MFD are loading up the two people with serious injuries into the waiting ambulances. All SB lanes of I-55 between Mallory/3rdSt and I-55/240 still BLOCKED. Take 3rd St or 240 Midtown as alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/9zAdnKnfM0 — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) November 24, 2020