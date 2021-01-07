Request made for more COVID-19 vaccine in Shelby County, but it’s unclear when it will arrive, health leaders say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department said they are in the process of administering the last doses of their allotment of COVID-19 vaccine received from the state.

In an update released Wednesday, Shelby County Health Director Alisa Haushalter said they have made a request for more vaccine, but, so far, they have not received word on when they will receive more.

“We are hopeful that this will change and that more information will be provided. When we receive additional information, we will provide updates. When we receive additional vaccine, we will distribute the vaccine following the phased criteria established by the state.”

During Tuesday’s meeting of the COVID task force, local leaders warned of a limited supply chain moving forward. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris wanted to make residents aware that the vaccination effort will not be as quick as the testing effort was at the start of the pandemic.

When the pandemic started, it was all hands on deck from producing the test to testing it at the lab.

Now, the vaccination effort ultimately hinges on the national supply chain and when producers of the vaccine can get the doses shipped out to the communities. With that in mind, Harris said we should aniticipate the supply to be scarce for the forseeable future.

It could also take us up to a year to reach herd immunity if the pipelines don’t open up, he said.

But there is hope for the future, he noted. There are several other companies who could possibly receive FDA approval for their vaccines, which would open up that supply chain even more.

Shelby County is now working to get those in the 1a1 priority group vaccinated. This group includes first responders and others on the front lines as well as those in congregate settings like long-term care facilities.

To date, the Shelby County Health Department and other entities have vaccinated thousands of those in the 1a1 group. In just seven days, the health department said they have vaccinated more than 9,000 people.