WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Federal Bureau of Investigations Director Christopher Wray came under fire from Republicans, who were questioning the agency’s integrity.

During the hearing, Wray’s first in the Republican-controlled House, Republicans acknowledged that Wray is a lifelong registered Republican – but accused Wray of politicizing the FBI in favor of the Biden’s and Democrats.

“The FBI is tanking, and it’s under your watch, sir,” Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) said during the hearing.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) echoed concerns about the FBI, questioning if Wray is “protecting the Bidens.”

Wray responded, “absolutely not. The FBI has no interest in protecting anyone politically.”

Republican Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson added that his constituents don’t trust the agency.

“They’ve seen counterterrorism resources being used against school parents, the homes of conservative political opponents being raided,” Rep. Johnson said.

Democrats on the committee came to the agency’s defense.

“This hearing is little more than performance art,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said.

Democrats also gave Wray the opportunity to respond to conspiracy theories claiming the FBI planned the January 6th Capitol attack.

“This notion that somehow the violence at the Capitol on January 6th was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources and agents is ludicrous,” Wray said.

While declining to discuss ongoing investigations, like the investigation into former President Donald Trump, Wray asserted his agents aren’t political.

“Our folks take great pains to be rigorous, professional, objective, following all our policies and procedures, and do the work in the right way and sometimes that’s frustrating to others,” Wray said.

Republicans are also threatening to withhold FBI funding for some projects – including building new FBI headquarters.