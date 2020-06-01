Reports of vandalism, shootings across city after night of unrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police responded to several incidents overnight including the vandalism of several businesses and shootings.

Some people started damaging businesses like the Southland Mall in Whitehaven. Winfield’s Shoe store at North Main and Madison and a Walgreens were also damaged, and a gas station at Poplar Avenue and Danny Thomas was looted.

One group of protestors got on I-55 from E.H. Crump Bouelvard and began walking down the interstate, spraying signs and at one point even crossing a fence into a neighborhood.

The protestors then made their way to Riverside Drive. It was there that law enforcement used mace and tear gas when someone breached the line. Looting at the Marathon gas station followed.

The National Guard was also seen in Downtown Memphis.

Overnight, officers also responded to several shooting scenes. One was at the corner of Elvis Presley and Raines. An employee at that location said a number of shots were fired as people drive through the parking lot overnight.

There was another shooting at 1198 Lamar. That incident sent one person to the hospital.