FBI agent killed, multiple wounded in South Florida shooting: reports

Vehicles are parked near a roadblock Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Police in South Florida have swarmed a neighborhood following a Tuesday morning shooting involving FBI agents(AP Photo/Terry Spencer)

SUNRISE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — An FBI agent was killed and multiple others were wounded following a Tuesday morning shooting in a Florida neighborhood, the Miami Herald reported.

Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise, Florida, according to video from NewsNation affiliate WFLA.

The agents were serving a search warrant in a child exploitation case, a source told the Associated Press. The man then barricaded himself in the house, the Herald reported.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence, noting that several roads were closed in the area.

Another large group of law enforcement officers gathered outside a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, where shooting victims were taken, according to the AP.

The extent of the injuries remain unknown, and any additional details were immediately available.