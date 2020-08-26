Report: Tennessee travel spending hit record $23B in 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new report says Tennessee saw $23 billion in travel spending last year, again setting a new record.
The state Department of Tourist Development says the recently released 2019 numbers from the U.S. Travel Association also show a record 126 million domestic stays in Tennessee, up from 119 million the previous year.
The numbers reflect the industry’s growth before the COVID-19 pandemic. The department says the report predicts Tennessee’s travel economy could see a 35% to 45% decline in 2020.
The department has received $25 million in federal coronavirus stimulus money to remarket Tennessee tourism due to damage done by the pandemic.
