Report: Tennessee COVID hospital visits increasing outside metro areas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A report says the majority of Tennessee’s new reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are now in areas outside of the Nashville and Memphis metro areas.

The Vanderbilt University report released Monday says that the outbreak in Tennessee began concentrated in large urban areas but has moved into more rural communities with fewer health care resources.

The report says that there are high overall numbers of new reported cases, so it doesn’t necessarily mean large metros are seeing fewer cases than earlier in the pandemic.

Researchers wrote that cases and hospitalizations appear to be stable in large urban areas, while many small metro areas continue to see growth.