Report: Suspect in Holly Bobo murder could be released from prison by end of the year

Day Three: Co-defendent Jason Autry agreed to testify against Adams for a lesser sentence in his own case. In explicit details, he described the day Holly Bobo was killed and what happened afterwards.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One of the suspects in the Holly Bobo murder case could be released before the end of the year.

During trial, Jason Autry testified that he was there and even participated when Zach Adams killed the Tennessee nursing student back in 2011. In exchange for his testimony Autry was given a plea deal, WTVF reported.

The case is now headed to the Tennessee Court of Appeals and it could take a while for the higher court to make a decision.

In the meantime, Autry could be released by the end of the year. An exact date has not been set.