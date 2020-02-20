Section of East Shelby Drive closed after deadly shooting, crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have taped off a large portion of East Shelby Drive following what a deadly shooting and crash in Whitehaven.

WREG’s Jerrita Patterson was told that the accident happened at Shelby Drive and Auburn early Thursday morning. Two blocks east, officers have blocked off all four lanes of East Shelby Drive at Elvis Presley Boulevard.

In a tweet, the Memphis Police Department stated the driver of an Infiniti G35 was shot and then crashed into two light poles.

It’s unclear where the shooting occurred.