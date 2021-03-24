Report: Pedestrian deaths up 46 percent over last decade

NEW YORK — Deaths involving pedestrians are up 46 percent over the past decade, and a new report from the Governors Highway Safety Association shows the trend continued during the pandemic, even though fewer drivers were on the road.

The report found that the pedestrian fatality rate rose 20 percent during the first six month of 2020.

“It’s disconcerting. It’s frustrating. It’s a whole variety of emotions that we’re dealing with,” said Pam Shadel Fischer from the GHSA.

Fischer said even though people were driving less under lockdown, wide open roads led to an increase in speeding.

“What we’re seeing out there is just this uptick in risky behaviors,” she said.

Those risky behaviors include drunk driving, reported in nearly half of fatal pedestrian accidents. In San Diego, police said a man under the influence hit and killed at least three people. The crash happened during the day, but most deadly accidents happen at night.

“I look at infrastructure, we need better lighting so pedestrians are more visible,” Fischer said.

Safety advocates also want to see more sidewalks, and more places for people to cross, so they are not running through traffic.

“It’s a comprehensive approach that we need to really address the problem,” Fischer said.

The study also found minorities are more likely to be killed in pedestrian accidents.