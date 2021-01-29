Report: Lee pushes for Nashville, Memphis school districts to offer in-person learning option by Feb. 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee told Nashville and Shelby County education leaders to have an in-person option for students ready to go by February 15, the Tennessean reported.

Shelby County Schools plans to start bringing students back to campus next month starting with the younger students. Middle and high school students would return on February 22.

SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said those decisions are being made independently with the safety of students and teachers in mind.

The news comes after lawmakers filed House Bill 7021, which would required both school districts to make available an in-person learning option or lose state funding. The schools would have to be open for a minimum of 70 days this year and 180 days next year.