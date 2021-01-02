REPORT: Larry King hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

Oliver North talks to television show host Larry King prior to the start of CNNs Larry King Live in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 1994. North is launching his Virginia Republican Senate campaign with a media blitz that includes two national television interviews. (AP Photo/Shayna Brennan)

Larry King, the legendary talk show host, has been hospitalized in the Los Angeles-area for COVID-19 according to multiple reports.

The 87-year-old broadcasting legend has previously survived multiple health complications, including including a heart attack, stroke, diabetes and prostate and lung cancer.

Last year, King lost his adopted son Andy, who died of a heart attack; and daughter Chaia, who died from lung cancer, just weeks apart.

This is a developing story.