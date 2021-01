REPORT: Larry King hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

Oliver North talks to television show host Larry King prior to the start of CNN’s “Larry King Live” in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 1994. North is launching his Virginia Republican Senate campaign with a media blitz that includes two national television interviews. (AP Photo/Shayna Brennan)

Larry King, the legendary talk show host, has been hospitalized in the Los Angeles-area for COVID-19 according to multiple reports.

The 87-year-old broadcasting legend has previously survived multiple health complications, including including a heart attack, stroke, diabetes and prostate and lung cancer.

Last year, King lost his adopted son Andy, who died of a heart attack; and daughter Chaia, who died from lung cancer, just weeks apart.

This is a developing story.