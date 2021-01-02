REPORT: Larry King hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

Larry King, the legendary talk show host, has been hospitalized in the Los Angeles-area for COVID-19 according to multiple reports.
The 87-year-old broadcasting legend has previously survived multiple health complications, including including a heart attack, stroke, diabetes and prostate and lung cancer.
Last year, King lost his adopted son Andy, who died of a heart attack; and daughter Chaia, who died from lung cancer, just weeks apart.
This is a developing story.
