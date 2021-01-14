Report: Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies in Las Vegas

FILE – In this Thursday, July 17, 2014, file photo, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion cub as Roy Horn holds up a microphone during an event to welcome three white lion cubs to Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, in Las Vegas. German news agency dpa is reporting that illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of duo Siegfried & Roy has died in Las Vegas at age 81. The news agency said Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 that Fischbacher’s sister, a nun who lives in Munich, confirmed his death of cancer. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

BERLIN — German news agency dpa is reporting that illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of the duo Siegfried & Roy, has died in Las Vegas at age 81.

The news agency said Thursday that Fischbacher’s sister, a nun who lives in Munich, confirmed his death of cancer.

Sister Dolore said that spoke with her brother on the phone before he died and they prayed together.

Fischbacher’s long-time show business partner, Roy Horn, died in May of complications from COVID-19 at a Las Vegas hospital.

The duo astonished millions with their extraordinary magic tricks until Horn was critically injured in 2003 by one of the act’s famed white tigers.