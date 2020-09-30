Report: Cream of Wheat to remove Black chef from packaging

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cream of Wheat will change its packaging to remove a Black chef character some say perpetuates racist stereotypes, The New York Times reported.

The “Rastus” character has appeared on boxes of the hot cereal since the late 19th century.

B&G Foods has not publicly confirmed the change, which was reported by several outlets. However, the company said in June that it was reviewing the Cream of Wheat packaging.

The old packaging still remains on the company’s website.

Brands including Uncle Ben’s and Aunt Jemima have announced changes to their logos or product names in recent months.