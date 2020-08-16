Rep. Glen Casada quarantining out of precaution after contact with someone with COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Representative Glen Casada (R-Franklin) is quarantining at home after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Tennessee House speaker whose district includes Williamson County spoke with News 2 on Saturday and confirmed that he is not COVID-19 positive, and is quarantining out of precaution.

“I just didn’t want to risk infecting anyone,” Rep. Casada told News 2’s Tennessee Capitol Reporter Chris Bundgaard.

Details about who he may have been exposed to and how long ago the exposure occurred remain unclear at this time. However, he had missed the special called session earlier in the week when state leaders passed a bill that would make unauthorized camping on public property a felony, a bill that provided COVID-19 lawsuit protections for businesses, and another bill for requirements that medical insurance pays providers equally for telemedicine and in-person health care visits.

Representative Casada resigned from his leadership role last year amid a scandal involving racist and sexist text messages but announced back in April that he intended to seek reelection for his Williamson County seat.