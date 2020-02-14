Renovation of Memphis riverfront in the works

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis riverfront appears to be headed for an upgrade.

Every year, the Memphis River Parks Partnership, along with other city agencies, submits proposals for improvements to a City of Memphis committee, which includes a representative from each city department.

This year’s river parks renovation proposals total around $7 million.

George Abbott with Memphis River Parks Partnership said renovations are needed to improve safety and visitors’ overall experiences.

Abbott said four renovations have already been approved:

Replacing the flag poles on Mud Island River Park

Renovating uneven concrete at Beale Street Landing

Replacing and upgrading lighting along the pedestrian bridge that connects Mud Island to Front Street

Replacing dilapidated elevators that bring pedestrians to that pedestrian bridge.

Those four approved renovations are using unused funds already allocated to the Riverfront Development Corporation, now the Memphis River Parks Partnership.

The $7 million in proposed upgrades include $2 million for upgrades to the Mud Island amphitheater and $600,000 for the installation of a boardwalk on and around the Gulf of Mexico replica on Mud Island.

The largest portion of the submitted proposals is $3.5 million for improvements to Beale Street Landing, including attracting more boats to dock at the landing. The $44 million docking site opened in 2014 and brings in dozens of riverfront cruises to its docking facility, although a planned restaurant space has remained empty.

Abbott did not provide more details about the Beale Street Landing proposal.

It’s not clear yet when the proposals could be approved or denied.