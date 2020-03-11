Remains found confirmed to be missing Tennessee toddler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Wednesday that the remains found in East Tennessee last week were missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

TBI said last Friday that agents and detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office searched a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road in Blountville.

During the search, investigators reportedly discovered human remains they believe belong to Evelyn. After an autopsy, that was confirmed Wednesday.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Evelyn on Feb. 18. She was reportedly last seen Dec. 26, 2019.

Grandmother Angela Boswell and her boyfriend, William McCloud, were arrested in connection with Evelyn’s disappearance on Feb. 22 in Wilkes County, North Carolina. They had been spotted traveling in a gray BMW. The pair were eventually charged with possession of stolen property.

On Feb. 25, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office charged Megan Boswell with one count of false reporting.