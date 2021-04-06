Remains found at construction site are burial from the 1800s, sheriff’s office says

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies said the remains discovered at a construction site Monday night in 5000 block of Egypt Central belong to a burial site dating back to the 1800s.

According to the sheriff’s office, an anthropologist was on site on Tuesday and confirmed the remains found on Monday were from an 1800s burial site. Parts of a coffin were also found near the body.

Though deputies were initially investigating the area as a crime scene, a county spokesman said Tuesday that there was no evidence of a crime and it is no longer a criminal investigation.

Construction workers found the remains while clearing land.