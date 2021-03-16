Remaining animals at Oxford shelter to be taken in by another rescue organization

OXFORD, Miss. — The nonprofit under contract to run the Oxford animal shelter said the animals in its care will be taken in by another rescue organization.

In a post to social media Monday evening, Mississippi Critterz said Animal Rescue Corps has agreed to take the animals still in their care on Tuesday.

“We know they will be in good hands,” the organization said.

In a statement released to WREG, Animal Rescue Corps said it’s happy to assist the shelter and its animals.

‘This is exactly what Animal Rescue Corps is designed to do,” said ARC’s Executive Director Tim Woodward. “We respond quickly and humanely when communities have an urgent need. It’s a privilege to assist the community of Oxford; the mayor and her team have been incredibly responsive and dedicated to finding the best solution for Oxford’s cats and dogs.”

All of the animals will be taken to the ARC Rescue Operation Center just outside of Nashville. The animals will receive exams and care until they can be adopted out.

“Our community cares deeply about animals and it’s wonderful to know our animals will soon be in loving homes, thanks to Animal Rescue Corps,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill. “Closing the shelter temporarily is an unfortunate but necessary step to ensure that we are meeting the needs of the animals with a compassionate standard of care that makes our community proud. The help we are receiving from ARC will ensure that Oxford’s animals swiftly find placement while receiving world-class care.”

WREG reported on the troubles at the animals shelter several weeks ago. It all began when a photo of the conditions inside the shelter made the rounds on social media.

Police subsequently launched an investigation which found the shelter suffered from a lack of cleanliness, overcrowding and poor record keeping. The City of Oxford then put a stop to intakes.