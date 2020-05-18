Registered sex offender charged with setting house on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars on allegations he set his ex-girlfriend’s home on fire while she and her children were asleep inside.

Henry Madkins is facing aggravated arson in the case and WREG found out he has a criminal history.

Veella Robinson says her neighbor was knocking on her door around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, asking for help.

“She banged on the door and told me her children was in the house and her house was on fire,” Roberson said. “We saw flames coming out the top of the house and on the side of her house. It was horrible.”

The woman and her children made it out safely.

The woman told police she and Madkins had argued previously and sent her a threatening message.

The incident report says the woman and Madkins once lived in the home together but Madkins kept harassing her after they broke up.

She accused Madkins of breaking out windows on the house, her car and physically abusing her. Three weeks ago, he allegedly chased her around the front yard with a knife, threatening to kill her.

Madkins’ mother, Wanda Haymon, says she has questions about the accusations against her son but hopes he gets the help he needs.

“This is just a shock to me as well,” Haymon said. “…Our heart is just heavy right now and we’re yet praying for God to send justice and that justice will be done.”

Police records show Madkins is a convicted violent sex offender and is listed on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.

