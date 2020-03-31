Regional One Health, Red Cross to host weekly blood drives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Regional One Health and the Red Cross have teamed up to ensure blood donations continue during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting March 31, the Red Cross will host blood drives every Tuesday through May 19. This is in response to the severe shortage that centers across the nation are experiencing after the cancellation of a number of blood drives because of the outbreak.

The Red Cross said employees will follow all safety protocols to protect themselves and the donors. They ask that anyone willing to donate make an appointment ahead of time so they can ensure they are following social distancing practices.

You can scheduled an appointment online, by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or via the Red Cross Blood Donor app.