Regional One Health not allowing visitors beginning Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Visitation will not be allowed in most areas of Regional One Health beginning at 8 a.m. Friday.

The Memphis hospital, formerly known as The Med, announced the change Thursday.

“In light of the increased number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our community and based on guidance from the Tennessee Hospital Association, Regional One Health is further restricting visitor access until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our patients, staff, and community,” a release stated.

There are some exceptions for family members who do not exhibit symptoms. Those exceptions are here: https://www.regionalonehealth.org/coronavirus-information/

