MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Regina Garrett of Downtown Elementary Optional School is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Regina has made learning online fun and innovative for her 4th graders by creating games and quizzes, making sure her students are confident and comfortable with the transition to virtual learning.

If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link.