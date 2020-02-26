Refugee resettlement resolution advances in Tennessee

The Tennessee State Capitol Building in downtown Nashville is seen in this photo.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers once again showed their displeasure with Gov. Bill Lee’s decision to keep accepting refugees by advancing a resolution Tuesday that criticized the Republican’s actions as violating the separation of powers.

The GOP-dominant Statehouse is currently leading a lawsuit claiming the federal refugee resettlement program improperly forces the state to spend money on additional services for the newcomers, including health care and education.

In the interim, however, lawmakers haven’t only expressed disappointment with Lee’s choice to keep resettling refugees, but also filed several measures this year seeking to overturn his December decision.

According to the Associated Press, some 2,000 refugees resettled in Tennessee in 2016. That number dropped to 478 in 2018 and 692 in 2019.