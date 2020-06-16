Referendum on Memphis police residency remains on ballot for now, following committee vote

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Should Memphis police officers and firefighters be allowed to live within a 50 mile radius of the city? It’s a question set to go before voters in November.

But in a committee meeting Tuesday city council members took their first steps to try to remove the issue from the ballot.

After a long discussion the proposed ordinance failed in a 6-7 vote to go before full council with a favorable recommendation, but can be voted on again in three weeks by the full council. For now it remains on the ballot.

The issue has divided council for months, but some of the newer council members argue their voices have not been properly heard.



“What we are fighting is mainly poverty and racial segregation and the soldiers that we need to fight that are not mercenaries hired from 50 miles outside the city,” city council member Michalyn Easter-Thomas said.

She made the argument she does not believe Memphis Police officers should be allowed to live up to 50 miles outside of the city, saying it would push the city back economically, demographically and bureaucratically.

The residency conversation isn’t new. Currently, Memphis police officers hired after 2011 must live within Shelby County, but police officials say that’s hurting recruitment as they try to increase the number of officers.

Last year council members decided to let the people make the choice if it matters where officers live, adding a referendum to the November 2020 ballot.

As new council members came in later, the discussion was reignited for it to be removed from the ballot, then proposed as an ordinance Tuesday to have it removed as the nation analyzes important community and police relations.

“I don’t think it’s also prudent of us to say that we only hear voters but we refuse to hear the voice of the oppressed in different mediums in which they may convey,” Easter-Thomas said.

But Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings made it clear he wants the choice left up to voters.

“I pray that we will be able to recruit anybody under these uncertain times,” Rallings said. “God help the city of Memphis and I’ll continue to pray for our officers who are actually on the front lines, still combating violent crime and they’re still making these calls and they’re still dealing with COVID and I just thank God for them that they have all not walked off the job.”