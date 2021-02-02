Reeves skeptical on Biden plan addressing vaccine disparity

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about his policy priorities and the state’s coronavirus pandemic response during his State of the State speech on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, on the south steps of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s skeptical about a new federal effort to reduce racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Under the Biden’s administration plan, 10% of Mississippi’s total weekly vaccine allocation will go to pharmacy partners like Walmart, CVS or Walgreens. The Republican governor said he wonders how successful the program will be in a rural state like Mississippi.

He says there aren’t a lot of Walmarts in rural areas. Reeves said he hopes the program is successful but said he is “concerned.” As of Tuesday, only 17% of all vaccine doses in Mississippi had gone to Black residents, compared to 69% going to white residents.