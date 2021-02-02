Reeves skeptical on Biden plan addressing vaccine disparity

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s skeptical about a new federal effort to reduce racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccination rates.
Under the Biden’s administration plan, 10% of Mississippi’s total weekly vaccine allocation will go to pharmacy partners like Walmart, CVS or Walgreens. The Republican governor said he wonders how successful the program will be in a rural state like Mississippi.
He says there aren’t a lot of Walmarts in rural areas. Reeves said he hopes the program is successful but said he is “concerned.” As of Tuesday, only 17% of all vaccine doses in Mississippi had gone to Black residents, compared to 69% going to white residents.