JACKSON, Miss. — The state of Mississippi announced it will be expanding the eligibility group for COVID vaccines to include those over the age of 50.

The announcement was made Thursday by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves on social media.

We are officially expanding vaccination eligibility to anyone fifty years of age or older!



Reach out to our partners like your local healthcare provider, hospital, or pharmacy. Or keep watching https://t.co/ONejOtoyMZ for drive-through appointments statewide! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 4, 2021

Appointments will be made available on the Mississippi State Department of Health website.

On Wednesday, Mississippi rolled back many COVID-19 restrictions statewide, including a mask mandate for many counties. Indoor arenas and K-12 schools were not included.