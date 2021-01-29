Reeves: Goal is to up vaccine capacity to 100,000 per week

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said he wants to increase coronavirus vaccinations rapidly in the month of February.

The Republican said his goal is to ramp up the state’s capacity for weekly inoculations to around 100,000.

The state has completed more than 194,000 first doses and nearly 22,000 second doses for residents by using 19 state-run drive-thru facilities, hospitals and clinics.

Reeves said the state has received around 37,000 doses for the past three weeks from the federal government. Next week, that allocation is set to increase to 43,000.

Officials are also in the process of redistributing some of the unused vaccine originally allocated to long-term care facilities.