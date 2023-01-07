MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New internal records show that despite demands, the owners of Peppertree Apartments delayed repairs, leaving residents in difficult conditions.

Families at the Peppertree Apartments are still waiting for more details about when they’ll be able to move out of the Whitehaven complex after federal housing regulators terminated the owners’ contract.

The feds taking that money from the owners means it will go to the tenants themselves in the form of a Section 8 voucher.

At least one resident said she’s grateful.

“I can’t do nothing but praise God, I can’t do nothing but thank god for everything. He’s walked me through this whole three years with this apartment,” the woman told us.

As WREG previously reported, the most recent, decade-long deal between HUD and Peppertree signed just over a year ago amidst a federal lawsuit, was worth roughly $10 million a year.

As those housing assistance payments continued, residents said they’ve lived in deplorable conditions.

“My whole house is molded. It’s not livable at all, period. It just don’t make no sense and I been having this complaint since 2019,” one resident said.

The News Channel 3 Investigators requested a copy of the letter HUD sent to Tesco explaining why it’s abating the contract.

While we wait on that document, we’ve uncovered others revealing the owner violated the rules and its contract, continuing to delay repairs, despite HUD’s demands.

HUD hit the owners with two notices of default violation and demands for correction in a span of seven months.

Last January, inspectors sounded the alarm on potentially hazardous walkways months before one collapsed.

Peppertree failed that inspection, then another in August– inspectors were on site when that walkway collapsed.

One inspector wrote, “breezeway between building 2 and 44 collapsed. Happened on 1st of inspection after hours.”

During that inspection, which ran from August 2, the day the walkway collapsed, to August 4, inspectors found 70 health and safety deficiencies.

Ten of those were life-threatening, and six were related to smoke detectors. The leasing office caught fire two weeks later.

Afterward, HUD sent the owners their second notice of violation in less than a year. They cited the two consecutive failed inspections. HUD gave the owners 30 days to respond.

In September, Larry Sisson, the president of Tesco properties, sent HUD this email asking for a 90-day extension. Citing multiple reasons, HUD rejected Peppertree’s request.

All of that played out right before Christmas. The City of Memphis, in federal court, asked a judge to extend an order that prevented new tenants from moving into the apartments.

Now in January 2023, HUD is making the rare move of pulling payments–your taxpayer dollars–from an owner and property with years of documented problems.

Tenants will reportedly be required to qualify for those vouchers, which will be distributed over the next 60 days. WREG has learned the Memphis Housing Authority will be assisting HUD with the relocation.

WREG is still waiting to hear back from HUD on numerous questions, and Tesco has not responded to requests for comment.