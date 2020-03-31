Recording studio streams online to help musicians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis recording studio is going online in order to make sure musicians have the chance to connect and perform while health officials fight the on-going pandemic.

Royal Studios will be holding its first ever streaming live show to support the Memphis Music Community.

Blue Grass Band 'Devil Train' will be featured in the show.

"We've lost all of our source of income and where we play," Devil Train member J.D. Westmoreland said. "All the planned festivals have been canceled."

Grammy Award winning producer Boo Mitchell and his sister, Oona Mitchell Bean who co-owns Royal Studios, came up with the idea to feature Memphis musicians.

"We just want to kick it up a notch and use the Royal Studios platform to do something for our musicians and our community," Boo said.

Viewers and fans will be encouraged to make donations through Cash App, Venmo and Paypal. The proceeds will be going to the musicians who are out of work.

"This is Memphis music," Oona Mitchell Bean said. "This is music of the world. A lot of world music has come out of Memphis therefore we have to stand up for our community."

A small group of musicians will perform online while practicing social distancing.

"Everybody will be six feet from each other and we've got plenty of hand sanitizer and air filters," Mitchell said. "We're not throwing safety out the window."

You can check out the live stream and make a donation to help Memphis musicians by going to the 'Royal Studios Memphis' Facebook page.