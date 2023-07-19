LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The maker of a strawberry fruit bar sold in Arkansas has issued a recall on its product.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the Outshine No Sugar Added Strawberry Fruit Bars may contain an undeclared milk allergen. The bars were produced by Drewyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc. and sold in Arkansas by Walmart.

The recall is limited to six-count packages of the bars with batch numbers LLA317822 and LLA317922 and a best-by date of Sept. 30, 2024.

While no injuries or illnesses have been reported, those with a milk allergy or sensitivity are urged not to consume the product and either throw it out or return it to the store for a full refund.

Drewyer’s stated in a release that it believed traces of milk were introduced due to a faulty valve.

No other Outshine products are subject to recall, officials said.

Consumers with questions may contact Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream.